The Premier League returns on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Everton

Current Records: Manchester United 4-3; Everton 2-2-4

What to Know

Manchester United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing two goals per game before their matchup on Sunday. They and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2 p.m. ET at Goodison Park. Everton will be strutting in after a win while the Red Devils will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The match between Man United and Manchester City on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Man United falling 6-3 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Everton has finally found some success away from home. They dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Southampton 2-1. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Everton was the better team in the second half.

The Red Devils are now 4-3 while Everton sits at 2-2-4. Everton is 1-0 after wins this year, and Man United is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Manchester United

Everton vs. Manchester United When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: Telemundo, USA Netowork

fubo Sports Network Canada Odds: Everton +255; Draw +260; Manchester United +104 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Manchester United have won four out of their last 12 games against Everton.