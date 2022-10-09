The Premier League returns on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester United @ Everton
- Current Records: Manchester United 4-3; Everton 2-2-4
What to Know
Manchester United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing two goals per game before their matchup on Sunday. They and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2 p.m. ET at Goodison Park. Everton will be strutting in after a win while the Red Devils will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The match between Man United and Manchester City on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Man United falling 6-3 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Everton has finally found some success away from home. They dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Southampton 2-1. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Everton was the better team in the second half.
The Red Devils are now 4-3 while Everton sits at 2-2-4. Everton is 1-0 after wins this year, and Man United is 1-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Manchester United
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- TV: Telemundo, USA Netowork
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Odds: Everton +255; Draw +260; Manchester United +104 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Manchester United have won four out of their last 12 games against Everton.
- Apr 09, 2022 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester United 0
- Oct 02, 2021 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester United 1
- Feb 06, 2021 - Everton 3 vs. Manchester United 3
- Nov 07, 2020 - Manchester United 3 vs. Everton 1
- Mar 01, 2020 - Manchester United 1 vs. Everton 1
- Dec 15, 2019 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester United 1
- Apr 21, 2019 - Everton 4 vs. Manchester United 0
- Oct 28, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Everton 1
- Jan 01, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Everton 0
- Sep 17, 2017 - Manchester United 4 vs. Everton 0
- Apr 04, 2017 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester United 1
- Dec 04, 2016 - Manchester United 1 vs. Everton 1