How to watch Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Everton (home) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (away)

Current Records: Everton 3-6-1; Tottenham Hotspur 3-4-3

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park. Both clubs are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

On Sunday, Tottenham fell a goal short of Liverpool, losing 2-1.

Everton lost 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion. The contest was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Everton was outplayed the rest of the way.

Spurs won their first match against Everton 6-2 last season, but Everton managed a 2-2 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

  • Who: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
  • When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Goodison Park
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur won five meetings and tied two meetings in their last seven contests with Everton.

  • May 12, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 2
  • Dec 23, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 6 vs. Everton 2
  • Jan 13, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Everton 0
  • Sep 09, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Everton 0
  • Mar 05, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Everton 2
  • Mar 04, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Everton 2
  • Aug 13, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Everton 1
