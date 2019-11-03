How to watch Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Everton (home) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (away)

Current Records: Everton 3-6-1; Tottenham Hotspur 3-4-3

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park. Both clubs are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

On Sunday, Tottenham fell a goal short of Liverpool, losing 2-1.

Everton lost 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion. The contest was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Everton was outplayed the rest of the way.

Spurs won their first match against Everton 6-2 last season, but Everton managed a 2-2 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur won five meetings and tied two meetings in their last seven contests with Everton.