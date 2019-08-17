How to watch Everton vs. Watford: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Everton (home) vs. Watford (away)

Current Records: Everton 0-0-0; Watford 0-0-0

Last Season Records: Everton 15-14-9; Watford 14-16-8;

What to Know

Watford are hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Everton of the season. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at Goodison Park.

Last Saturday, Watford faced Brighton & Hove Albion for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. Watford took a hard 0-3 fall against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton took on Crystal Palace, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They finished on equal footing with a 0-0 draw.

Watford and Everton tied 2-2 in their first match last year, but Watford got the W in their second match 1-0 . Everton are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

