FC Barcelona and Napoli meet at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 matchup. The reigning champions of Italy and Spain drew 1-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the stadium that bears the name of a player who represented both clubs with distinction, on February 21, Robert Lewandowski's 60th-minute opener for the visitors cancelled out 15 minutes from time by Victor Osimhen.

Barcelona are bidding to reach a first quarterfinal since 2019-20, while Napoli progressed beyond the first knockout round for the first time in 2022-23. Barcelona are in the round of 16 for the first time in three campaigns and finished first in Group H, edging out Porto on head-to-head record after the teams had finished level on 12 points. Napoli were second in Group B behind Barça's rivals Real Madrid. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Mar. 12 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Lluís Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

Estadio Lluís Companys -- Barcelona, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: FC Barcelona -115; Draw: +270; Napoli +300

Team news

FC Barcelona: The home team are in a deep crisis due to injuries as both Frankie de Jong and Pedri are out injured, while Ferran Torres is still absent. Lamine Yamal and Ilkay Gundogan will support Joao Felix and Robert Lewandowski in the attacking line.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Cancelo; Christensen, Fermin Lopez; Yamal, Gundogan, Joao Felix; Lewandowski.

Napoli: Coach Francesco Calzona can count on most of his roster, and he's expected to choose the ideal starting eleven, with Matteo Politano playing on the right attacking wing, while Victor Osimhen will be supported by Kvicha Kvaratskhelia on the left wing.

Potential Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traoré; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Prediction

Despite the injuries, Barcelona are expected to qualify for the quarter finals and win against Napoli in the second leg on Tuesday. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Napoli 1.

TV Schedule

All times Eastern