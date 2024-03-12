FC Barcelona and Napoli meet at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 matchup. The reigning champions of Italy and Spain drew 1-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the stadium that bears the name of a player who represented both clubs with distinction, on February 21, Robert Lewandowski's 60th-minute opener for the visitors cancelled out 15 minutes from time by Victor Osimhen.
Barcelona are bidding to reach a first quarterfinal since 2019-20, while Napoli progressed beyond the first knockout round for the first time in 2022-23. Barcelona are in the round of 16 for the first time in three campaigns and finished first in Group H, edging out Porto on head-to-head record after the teams had finished level on 12 points. Napoli were second in Group B behind Barça's rivals Real Madrid. Here's what you need to know:
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How to watch and odds
- Date: Tuesday, Mar. 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Lluís Companys -- Barcelona, Spain
- Watch: Paramount+
- Odds: FC Barcelona -115; Draw: +270; Napoli +300
Team news
FC Barcelona: The home team are in a deep crisis due to injuries as both Frankie de Jong and Pedri are out injured, while Ferran Torres is still absent. Lamine Yamal and Ilkay Gundogan will support Joao Felix and Robert Lewandowski in the attacking line.
Potential FC Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Cancelo; Christensen, Fermin Lopez; Yamal, Gundogan, Joao Felix; Lewandowski.
Napoli: Coach Francesco Calzona can count on most of his roster, and he's expected to choose the ideal starting eleven, with Matteo Politano playing on the right attacking wing, while Victor Osimhen will be supported by Kvicha Kvaratskhelia on the left wing.
Potential Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traoré; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Prediction
Despite the injuries, Barcelona are expected to qualify for the quarter finals and win against Napoli in the second leg on Tuesday. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Napoli 1.
TV Schedule
All times Eastern
|Tuesday, March 12
|Time
|How to watch
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|2:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
3:00 PM
Barcelona vs. Napoli*
4:00 PM
Arsenal vs. Porto*
4:00 PM
Multicast Stream
4:00 PM
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
6:00 PM
|Scoreline
|7:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|9:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Kickin' It: Lauren Holiday
|10:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Wednesday, March 13
|Time
|How to watch
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|2:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
3:00 PM
Atlético Madrid vs. Inter Milan*
4:00 PM
Borussia Dortmund vs. PSV*
4:00 PM
Multicast Stream
4:00 PM
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
6:00 PM
|Scoreline
|7:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|9:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network