The Serie A week wraps up Monday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Atalanta @ Fiorentina

Current Records: Atalanta 14-6-9; Fiorentina 11-8-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi

Stadio Artemio Franchi TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Atalanta will head out on the road to face off against Fiorentina at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Stadio Artemio Franchi. The odds don't look promising for Atalanta but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Despite taking six shots at the goal Atalanta still came up empty handed on Saturday. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bologna. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Atalanta were far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina haven't lost a game since February 19th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They and Spezia ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Spezia's two goals came from Przemyslaw Wisniewski at minute 25 and M'Bala Nzola at minute 32.

Atalanta beat Fiorentina by a goal in their previous matchup last October, winning 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Atalanta since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Fiorentina are a slight favorite against Atalanta, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +137 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

