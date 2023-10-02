Serie A returns to action Monday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Cagliari @ Fiorentina

Current Records: Cagliari 0-2-4, Fiorentina 3-2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Cagliari will head out on the road to face off against Fiorentina at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Stadio Artemio Franchi. The odds don't look promising for Cagliari but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Cagliari has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of AC Milan on Wednesday. The defeat only continues a disappointing trend for Cagliari: they've now lost three straight matchups with AC Milan.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, haven't lost since September 3rd and they too continued that trend. Fiorentina and Frosinone ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw on Thursday. Fiorentina's goal came from Nicolás González at minute 19, while Frosinone's was scored by Matias Soule in the 70th.

Cagliari has been struggling recently and they've lost four of their last five matchups. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 5-0-1 AC Milan and 3-0-2 Atalanta (Cagliari's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 66.2% over those games). Meanwhile, Fiorentina's draw on Thursday left them with a 3-2-1 record.

Odds

Fiorentina is a huge favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -213 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Fiorentina and Cagliari both have 3 wins in their last 10 games.