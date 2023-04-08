Serie A returns to action on Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Spezia @ Fiorentina

Current Records: Spezia 5-10-13; Fiorentina 11-7-10

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi

Stadio Artemio Franchi TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Spezia are 0-4 against Fiorentina since October of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Spezia will head out on the road to face off against Fiorentina at 8:30 a.m. ET at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Since Spezia's last five games have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Sunday, Spezia and Salernitana ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Spezia's two goals came from Mattia Caldara at minute 43 and Eldor Shomurodov at minute 70.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina must be getting used to good results now that the team has five straight wins. They skirted past Inter 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break 0-0, but Fiorentina were the better team in the second half.

Spezia will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Fiorentina are a huge favorite against Spezia, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -254 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.