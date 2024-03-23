France come into 2024 as favorites to win not just UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany this summer, but also the Olympic Games on home soil in Paris. Saturday sees Les Blues up against the host nation for the Euros, who also happened to beat them towards the end of 2023 -- the only side to do so all calendar year.

This international friendly will take place in Lyon with Stade de France being prepared for this summer's Olympics in the French capital and Groupama Stadium is where Didier Deschamps' men kick-off their year. With seven wins from seven in Euro 2024 qualifying, the French are well and truly the outstanding favorites for this summer's competition with Kylian Mbappe and his teammates up against the Netherlands and Austria in their group which is yet to be completed by Wales or Poland.

Chile are next up in Marseille for France who are aiming to win their first Euro title since 2000 in Germany while Die Mannschaft have been watching on as other teams qualify for their event since the FIFA 2022 World Cup which was an unmitigated disaster for the Germans. Now under Julian Nagelsmann, the host nation will hope to salvage some pride later this year to avoid being embarrassed on home turf.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, March 23 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23 | 4 p.m. ET Location: Groupama Stadium -- Lyon, France

Groupama Stadium -- Lyon, France Watch: TUDN or Fubo (try for free)

TUDN or Fubo (try for free) Odds: France -143; Draw +280; Germany +300

Team news

France: Antoine Griezmann is out with an ankle injury which ends his run of 84 consecutive appearances with Kingsley Coman the only other major absentee. Moussa Diaby is back in the ranks while Ibrahima Konate is also included but is not certain to play given his recent injury problems.

Potential France XI: Maignan; Clauss, Pavard, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Thuram, Mbappe.

Germany: Aleksandar Pavlovic and Manuel Neuer have already dropped out although Toni Kroos is now back for the first time since 2020. Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Mats Hummels, Niklas Sule, Kevin Trapp and Timo Werner have been left out, though.

Potential Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich, Gundogan; Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz.

Prediction

Expect a fairly tight and entertaining game but for the French to run out winners by a goal or two over the Germans who need to see improvement just a few months out from the return of competitive action. Pick: France 2, Germany 1.