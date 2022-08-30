The Premier League is back in action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Fulham

@ Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0-1; Fulham 1-1-2

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion will take on Fulham on the road at 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Craven Cottage. Brighton should still be riding high after a win, while Fulham will be looking to regain their footing.

Brighton slipped by Leeds United 1-0 this past Saturday. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Brighton was the better team in the second half.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Fulham was not quite Arsenal's equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Fulham lost 2-1 to Arsenal.

Fulham's loss took them down to 1-1-2 while Brighton & Hove Albion's victory pulled them up to 3-0-1. A win for Fulham would reverse both their bad luck and Brighton & Hove Albion's good luck. We'll see if Fulham manages to pull off that tough task or if Brighton keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch