The Premier League is back in action on Thursday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Fulham

Current Records: Chelsea 7-6-4; Fulham 8-6-4

What to Know

Chelsea will square off against Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday at Craven Cottage. Fulham will be strutting in after a win while Chelsea will be stumbling in from a loss.

Chelsea had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to Manchester City, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. Chelsea lost 1-0 to Man City. The match was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Chelsea was outplayed the rest of the way.

Speaking of close games: Fulham won by a goal, slipping past Leicester City 1-0. The Fulham offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.

Chelsea's defeat took them down to 7-6-4 while Fulham's victory pulled them up to 8-6-4. We'll see if Chelsea can steal Fulham's luck or if Fulham records another win instead.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

Who: Fulham vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Chelsea When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Fulham +235; Draw +245; Chelsea +112

Craving more coverage of the beautiful game? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more. From Champions League to Serie A, Premier League to MLS, we've got you covered.





Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.