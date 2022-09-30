The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Fulham

Current Records: Newcastle United 1-1-5; Fulham 3-2-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, Newcastle United will be on the road. They will take on Fulham at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Craven Cottage after a week off. The Magpies have a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Fulham's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last week, Newcastle and Bournemouth ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, Fulham has finally found some success away from home. They slipped by Nottingham Forest 3-2 two weeks ago.

After their draw, Newcastle will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch