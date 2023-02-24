The Premier League returns to action on Friday.
Who's Playing
- Wolverhampton @ Fulham
- Current Records: Wolverhampton 6-12-5; Fulham 11-8-5
What to Know
Wolverhampton and Fulham played to a draw at Molineux Stadium and now head to Craven Cottage to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Friday. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest could be decided by whoever gets on the board.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Wolverhampton and West Ham United five weeks ago, but Wolves stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Fulham was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met five weeks ago. Fulham lost 1-0 to Newcastle.
Wolverhampton's victory brought them up to 6-12-5 while Fulham's loss pulled them down to 11-8-5. Wolverhampton is 0-3 after wins this year, and Fulham is 3-2-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- Who: Fulham vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Craven Cottage
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Fulham +150; Draw +220; Wolves +190
Series History
Wolverhampton and Fulham tied in their last contest.
- Aug 13, 2022 - Fulham 0 vs. Wolverhampton 0