The Premier League returns to action on Friday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Fulham

Current Records: Wolverhampton 6-12-5; Fulham 11-8-5

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Wolverhampton and Fulham played to a draw at Molineux Stadium and now head to Craven Cottage to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Friday. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest could be decided by whoever gets on the board.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Wolverhampton and West Ham United five weeks ago, but Wolves stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Fulham was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met five weeks ago. Fulham lost 1-0 to Newcastle.

Wolverhampton's victory brought them up to while Fulham's loss pulled them down to Writer Option Sys Failure. Wolverhampton is 0-3 after wins this year, and Fulham is 3-2-1 after losses.

CBS Sports has daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

Who: Fulham vs. Wolverhampton

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Fulham +150; Draw +220; Wolves +190

Series History

Wolverhampton and Fulham tied in their last contest.