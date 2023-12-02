Serie A is back in action this weekend across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Empoli @ Genoa

Current Records: Empoli 3-1-9, Genoa 4-2-7

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris TV: Paramount+

Empoli will head out on the road to face off against Genoa at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Empoli's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Empoli and Sassuolo combined for 18 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. Empoli fell just short of Sassuolo by a score of 4-3.

Meanwhile, Genoa didn't get the result they wanted in their first match with Frosinone on Sunday. They put up a good fight, but they still had to settle for second after a 2-1 loss on Sunday.

Empoli's loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 3-1-9. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 0.0 goals per game. As for Genoa, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-2-7.

Genoa is a solid favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -112 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Genoa has won 2 out of their last 6 games against Empoli.