Coming off of a victory over France, for the first time in a long time, it feels like Germany are getting back to begin themselves just in time for Euros. Potentially extending Julian Nagelsmann past the tournament, Germany's future could also be well set as they're regaining their swagger. Defense is still an issue which is where this match against the Netherlands will be an interesting challenge.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, March 26 | Time : 3:45 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, March 26 | : 3:45 p.m. ET Location : Deutsche Bank Park -- Frankfurt, Germany

: Deutsche Bank Park -- Frankfurt, Germany TV: FS2 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FS2 | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Germany -104; Draw +250; Netherlands +235

Storylines

Germany: Nagelsmann has done everything possible to get a tune out of Kai Havertz, which has been working well as of late, but Germany will still need a secondary force in the attack. The return of Toni Kroos has settled the midfield quickly, but with Leroy Sane missing this match due to suspension, questions in attack remain.

Netherlands: Scoring 10 goals in their last two matches, the Netherlands will feel confident about their attack but it's the defense that will be critical in this match against Germany. The Netherlands have had shut outs in their last four matches as the team is rounding into form, but they still need to prove that these improvements are sustainable against top opposition like Germany.

Prediction

The points will be shared as there isn't enough to separate either team despite the match taking place in Germany. Pick: Germany 1, Netherlands 1