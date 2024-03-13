Inter Miami will quickly have a chance to bounce back from their first loss of this young season when hosting Nashville SC at home with a spot in the last eight of Champions Cup on the line. As a result of the two teams drawing the first leg 2-2 in Nashville, due to away goals being the tiebreaker, a draw where Nashville scores fewer than two goals would still see Inter Miami advance.

Over the weekend the Herons were able to get Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets some rest and while they would've liked to keep their undefeated start to the season alive, it's arguably more important to break into the last eight teams remaining in Champions Cup, especially with more MLS clubs getting knocked out left and right.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, March 13 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, March 13 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale TV: FS2 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FS2 | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Inter Miami -220; Draw +330; Nashville +490

Storylines

Inter Miami: The Herons may be undefeated with Messi and Suarez in the XI, but that doesn't mean that there isn't some concern stemming from the Montreal performance they missed. Federico Redondo could've been red carded for throwing unnecessary elbows and the team conceded two goals from set plays, continuing their struggles from last season. Nashville is a team that can hurt you in transition, and then with Walker Zimmerman as a target for free kicks and corners, if Miami continues their fouling, it could lead to more goals conceded from dead ball scenarios.

Nashville SC: They had Miami in the first half at home, and Gary Smith must have been disappointed to allow two away goals to the Herons, Nashville can also draw confidence from the performance. Hany Mukhtar had just returned from an injury which now has had more time to heal while Jacob Shaffelburg had turned in one of the most impressive performances that he has had in a Nashville shirt. They'll want to start the match quickly to try and level things out on away goals, but this is a game that Nashville can win.

Prediction

A team can only hope to contain Lionel Messi as away goals prove pivotal while the Herons are able to push for a draw and advancement to the last eight of the Champions Cup. Pick: Inter Miami 1, Nashville SC 1