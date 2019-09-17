How to watch Inter Milan vs. Slavia Prague: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's Champions League game

Who's Playing

Inter Milan (home) vs. Slavia Prague (away)

What to Know

Inter Milan is set to take on Slavia Prague in their first match of the Champions League group stage at San Siro at 12:55 p.m. ET September 17th. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

Inter Milan made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. They were later eliminated from the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16. As for Slavia Prague, they lost in the third qualifying round to Dynamo Kiev on scores of 1-1 and 0-2. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the quarter-finals but did not advance further.

This is Inter Milan's first Champions League match of the season. Slavia Prague is coming off of a 1-0 second-leg victory over CFR Cluj.

Coming in with fresh legs, Inter Milan appears to have the advantage. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch