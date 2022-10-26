The Champions League returns to action this Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Viktoria Plzen @ Inter Milan

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage, and Viktoria Plzen will be playing Inter Milan at 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Viktoria Plzen lost 4-2 to Bayern Munchen two weeks ago. Inter Milan tied Barcelona 3-3 in their previous leg to earn one point. Right now, Viktoria Plzen (zero points) is last in Group C, while Inter Milan (seven points) is in second place in the group behind Bayern Munchen (12 points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Viktoria Plzen needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group. A win for Inter Milan would guarantee them second place in the group.

How To Watch

Who: Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen When: Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Inter -850; Draw +750; Plzen +2100

