The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Benfica @ Inter

Current Records: Benfica 10-2-1, Inter 5-2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Benfica and Inter will be playing the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The odds don't look promising for Benfica but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

After soaring to five goals the game before, Benfica faltered in their match on Tuesday. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Inter. It was the first time in this tournament that Benfica let down their fans at home.

Benfica will be out to turn their luck around, while Inter will be hoping to grab another win. Check CBS Sports after the contest to see if Benfica succeed or if Inter can keep it going.

Odds

Inter are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +109 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

