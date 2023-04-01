Serie A returns to action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Fiorentina @ Inter

Current Records: Fiorentina 10-7-10; Inter 16-2-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Inter will be playing at home against Fiorentina at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Inter took three shots at the goal last Sunday, none of which found their mark. They fell just short of Juventus by a score of 1-0. That was the second defeat in a row for Inter.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina extended their game-winning streak to four last Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 1-0 win over Lecce.

Inter will be out to turn their luck around, while Fiorentina will be hoping to grab another win. Check back to see if Inter can bounce back or if Fiorentina can keep them down.

Odds

Inter are a solid favorite against Fiorentina, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -136 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

