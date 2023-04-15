Serie A returns to action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Monza @ Inter

Current Records: Monza 9-8-12; Inter 16-3-10

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Inter will be playing the full 90 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will look to defend their home pitch against Monza at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter haven't won a game since March 5th, a trend which continued on Friday. They and Salernitana played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Inter's goal came from Robin Gosens at minute six, while Salernitana's was scored by Antonio Candreva in the 90th.

Monza also haven't seen a win for a while (their last was back in March), and their match on Saturday did nothing to help. They played to a draw too, finishing 2-2 against Udinese. Monza's two goals came from Andrea Colpani and Nicolo Rovella, while Udinese got theirs from Sandi Lovric and Beto.

The draws rounded Inter's record out to 16-3-10 and Monza's to 9-8-12. Will lightning strike twice, or will these two teams get some closure? Stay tuned for the details.

Odds

Inter are a huge favorite against Monza, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -237 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.