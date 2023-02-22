The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Porto @ Inter

Current Records: Porto 4-2; Inter 3-1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Live stream: Paramount+

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the second leg of the round of 16 is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Having advanced past the group stage, Porto will now face off against Inter at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Inter are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Porto this last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Porto extended their game-winning streak to four back in November of 2022. Porto won by a goal and slipped past Atletico Madrid 2-1. Atletico Madrid can consider this payback for the 2-1 loss they dealt Porto the last time the teams played one another in September of 2022.

Meanwhile, if Inter were riding high off their 4-0 takedown of Viktoria Plzen back in October of 2022, that ride came to an abrupt end. Inter came up short against Bayern Munchen back in November of 2022, falling 2-0. Inter's low scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the game before.

Last year Porto made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. As for Inter, they got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Liverpool by a score of 1-0. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the group stage but did not advance further.

Porto's win lifted them to 4-2 while Inter's loss dropped them down to 3-1-2. We'll see if Porto can repeat their recent success, or if Inter bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Inter are a solid favorite against Porto, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -137 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

