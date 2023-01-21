Serie A returns to action Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Atalanta @ Juventus

Current Records: Atalanta 10-4-4; Juventus 11-4-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Juventus and Atalanta are even-steven against one another since October of 2017, but likely not for long. Juventus will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Atalanta at Allianz Stadium. Juventus comes in off three low-scoring games in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.

Juventus didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Napoli on Friday. The White and Blacks must be hurting after a devastating 5-1 loss at the hands of the Little Donkeys.

Atalanta's win on Sunday was just another feather in their cap since they won the last time they played, too. The Goddess blew past the Garnets 8-2. The success made it back-to-back wins for Atalanta.

Juventus will be out to turn their luck around, while Atalanta will be hoping to grab another win. A win for Juventus would both reverse their bad luck and Atalanta's good luck. We'll see if Juventus manage to pull off that tough task or if Atalanta keep their momentum going instead.

Odds

Juventus are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +108 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

