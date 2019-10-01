How to watch Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's Champions League game

Who's Playing

Juventus (home) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (away)

What to Know

We're heading into Matchweek 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Bayer Leverkusen will be playing Juventus at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Allianz Stadium.

Bayer Leverkusen is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Lokomotiv Moscow. Juventus tied against Atlético Madrid 2-2 in their previous leg to earn one point.

Right now, Bayer Leverkusen (zero points) is last in Group D, while Juventus (one point) is in second place in the group behind Lokomotiv Moscow (three points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Bayer Leverkusen needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Juventus will be. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch