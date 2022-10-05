The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Maccabi Haifa @ Juventus
What to Know
Maccabi Haifa and Juventus will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 5 at Allianz Stadium as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Maccabi Haifa is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Paris. Similarly, Juventus lost 2-1 to Benfica two weeks ago. Right now, Maccabi Haifa (zero points) is last in Group H, while Juventus (zero points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
A win for Maccabi Haifa would get them out of last place. Juventus wants a win to keep them out of last.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Juventus vs. Maccabi Haifa
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Allianz Stadium
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Juventus -335; Draw +440; Haifa +950
