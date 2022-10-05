The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Maccabi Haifa @ Juventus

What to Know

Maccabi Haifa and Juventus will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 5 at Allianz Stadium as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Maccabi Haifa is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Paris. Similarly, Juventus lost 2-1 to Benfica two weeks ago. Right now, Maccabi Haifa (zero points) is last in Group H, while Juventus (zero points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for Maccabi Haifa would get them out of last place. Juventus wants a win to keep them out of last.

How To Watch

Juventus vs. Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Allianz Stadium

TV: Paramount+

Caesars Sportsbook odds: Juventus -335; Draw +440; Haifa +950

