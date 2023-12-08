Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Juventus

Current Records: Napoli 7-3-4, Juventus 10-3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Juventus will be playing in front of their home fans against Napoli at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Allianz Stadium. Juventus' last six matches have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Juventus has not lost a Serie A match since September 23rd, a trend which continued in their latest game on Friday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Monza 2-1. The last goal Juventus scored came from Federico Gatti in minute 90.

Meanwhile, Napoli didn't get the result they wanted in their first match with Inter on Sunday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 3-0 walloping at the hands of Inter.

The draws rounded Juventus' record out to 10-3-1 and Monza's to 4-6-4.

Odds

Juventus is a slight favorite against Napoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +141 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Napoli has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Juventus.