Who's Playing
- Napoli @ Juventus
- Current Records: Napoli 7-3-4, Juventus 10-3-1
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Allianz Stadium
- TV: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Juventus will be playing in front of their home fans against Napoli at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Allianz Stadium. Juventus' last six matches have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Juventus has not lost a Serie A match since September 23rd, a trend which continued in their latest game on Friday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Monza 2-1. The last goal Juventus scored came from Federico Gatti in minute 90.
Meanwhile, Napoli didn't get the result they wanted in their first match with Inter on Sunday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 3-0 walloping at the hands of Inter.
The draws rounded Juventus' record out to 10-3-1 and Monza's to 4-6-4.
Odds
Juventus is a slight favorite against Napoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +141 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Napoli has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Juventus.
- Apr 23, 2023 - Napoli 1 vs. Juventus 0
- Jan 13, 2023 - Napoli 5 vs. Juventus 1
- Jan 06, 2022 - Napoli 1 vs. Juventus 1
- Sep 11, 2021 - Napoli 2 vs. Juventus 1
- Apr 07, 2021 - Juventus 2 vs. Napoli 1
- Feb 13, 2021 - Napoli 1 vs. Juventus 0
- Jan 26, 2020 - Napoli 2 vs. Juventus 1
- Aug 31, 2019 - Juventus 4 vs. Napoli 3
- Mar 03, 2019 - Juventus 2 vs. Napoli 1
- Sep 29, 2018 - Juventus 3 vs. Napoli 1