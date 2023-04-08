Serie A returns to action on Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Juventus @ Lazio

Current Records: Juventus 18-5-5; Lazio 16-7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Juventus are 6-1 against Lazio since August of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Juventus will head out on the road to face off against Lazio at 2:45 p.m. ET at Stadio Olimpico. The pair come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Juventus must be getting used to good results now that the squad has three straight wins. They had just enough and edged Verona out 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break 0-0, but Juventus were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Lazio haven't lost a game since February 19th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They came out on top against Monza by a score of 2-0. Lazio's two goals came from Pedro at minute 13 and S. Milinkovic-Savic at minute 56.

Everything went Juventus' way against Lazio in their previous matchup last November as they made off with a 3-0 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Juventus since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Lazio are a slight favorite against Juventus, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +173 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

