Serie A returns to action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Torino @ Lazio

Current Records: Torino 10-9-11, Lazio 18-7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Torino are 1-3 against Lazio since May of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Torino will head out on the road to face off against Lazio at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stadio Olimpico. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this match could be decided by whoever gets on the board.

Torino haven't won a game since March 12th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They and Salernitana played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Torino's goal came from Antonio Sanabria at minute 57, while Salernitana's was scored by Tonny Vilhena in the ninth.

Meanwhile, Lazio extended their game-winning streak to four on Friday. They put the hurt on Spezia with a sharp 3-0 loss. For those of you keeping count, this is Lazio's fifth stomp this season.

Lazio didn't give the goalie a break and made seven goal attempts. Spezia, on the other hand, only managed two.

Torino will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Lazio are a solid favorite against Torino, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -121 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

