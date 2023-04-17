The Premier League is back in action on Monday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Leeds United

Current Records: Liverpool 12-8-9; Leeds United 7-8-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Elland Road TV: USA Network

What to Know

Leeds United will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Liverpool at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Leeds United will be hoping to build upon the 2-1 win they picked up against Liverpool when they played last October.

There was early excitement for Leeds United after they claimed the first goal on Sunday, however, they wouldn't score again. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 5-1 to Crystal Palace. This matchup was tied up 1-1 at the break, but unfortunately for Leeds United it sure didn't stay that way.

Meanwhile, Liverpool haven't won a game since March 5th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They and Arsenal played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each.

Leeds United came out on top in a nail-biter against Liverpool in their previous matchup last October, sneaking past 2-1. Will Leeds United repeat their success, or do Liverpool have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Liverpool are a solid favorite against Leeds United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -139 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

