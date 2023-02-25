The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Leeds United

Current Records: Southampton 5-15-3; Leeds United 4-12-7

What to Know

Southampton and Leeds United played to a draw at St. Mary's Stadium and now head to Elland Road to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Southampton is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.79 goals per contest.

Five weeks ago, Southampton won by a goal, slipping past Everton 2-1.

Speaking of close games: Leeds United fell a goal shy of Aston Villa six weeks ago, losing 2-1.

Southampton's win brought them up to while Leeds United's loss pulled them down to Writer Option Sys Failure. Southampton is 0-2-1 after wins this season, and Leeds United is 1-4-3 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Leeds United vs. Southampton

Leeds United vs. Southampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Elland Road

Elland Road TV: USA Network

USA Network Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leeds -105; Draw +245; Southampton +285

Series History

Leeds United have won two out of their last five games against Southampton.