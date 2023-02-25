The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Southampton @ Leeds United
- Current Records: Southampton 5-15-3; Leeds United 4-12-7
What to Know
Southampton and Leeds United played to a draw at St. Mary's Stadium and now head to Elland Road to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Southampton is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.79 goals per contest.
Five weeks ago, Southampton won by a goal, slipping past Everton 2-1.
Speaking of close games: Leeds United fell a goal shy of Aston Villa six weeks ago, losing 2-1.
Southampton's win brought them up to while Leeds United's loss pulled them down to. Southampton is 0-2-1 after wins this season, and Leeds United is 1-4-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- Who: Leeds United vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Elland Road
- TV: USA Network
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leeds -105; Draw +245; Southampton +285
Series History
Leeds United have won two out of their last five games against Southampton.
- Aug 13, 2022 - Leeds United 2 vs. Southampton 2
- Apr 02, 2022 - Southampton 1 vs. Leeds United 1
- Oct 16, 2021 - Southampton 1 vs. Leeds United 0
- May 18, 2021 - Leeds United 2 vs. Southampton 0
- Feb 23, 2021 - Leeds United 3 vs. Southampton 0