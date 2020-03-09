How to watch Leicester City vs. Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's Premier League game
How to watch Leicester City vs. Aston Villa soccer game
Who's Playing
Aston Villa @ Leicester City
Current Records: Aston Villa 7-16-4; Leicester City 15-8-5
What to Know
Leicester City took care of business against Aston Villa on the road and will be looking to do the same thing back at King Power Stadium. Leicester will be playing at home against Villa at 4 p.m. ET on Monday. Since the Foxes' past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Last Friday, Leicester fell a goal shy of Norwich City, losing 1-0.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- Who: Leicester City vs. Aston Villa
- When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: King Power Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Leicester City won the only match these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Leicester City 4 vs. Aston Villa 1
