The Premier League is back in action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Leicester City

Current Records: Aston Villa 12-5-11; Leicester City 7-4-17

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Aston Villa will head out on the road to face off against Leicester City at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday at King Power Stadium. Leicester City are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Aston Villa this last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Aston Villa haven't lost a game since February 25th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They took their matchup against Chelsea 2-0. Aston Villa's two goals came from Ollie Watkins at minute 18 and John McGinn at minute 56.

Meanwhile, Leicester City haven't won a game since February 19th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They fell just short of Crystal Palace by a score of 2-1. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Leicester City could only answer one of the two goals Crystal Palace scored.

Aston Villa's win bumped their season record to 12-5-11 while Leicester City's defeat dropped theirs to 7-4-17. We'll see if Aston Villa can repeat their recent success, or if Leicester City bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Leicester City are a slight favorite against Aston Villa, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +150 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.