The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Leicester City

Current Records: Bournemouth 7-6-16; Leicester City 7-4-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

Bournemouth are 4-2 against Leicester City since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Bournemouth will head out on the road to face off against Leicester City at 10:00 a.m. ET at King Power Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Bournemouth took three shots at the goal on Tuesday, none of which found their mark. They fell to Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0.

Meanwhile, Leicester City haven't won a game since February 19th, a trend which continued on Tuesday. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 2-1 loss against Aston Villa. The match was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Leicester City were shut out in the second half.

Bournemouth beat Leicester City by a goal in their previous matchup last October, winning 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bournemouth since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Leicester City are a solid favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -120 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

