How to watch Leicester City vs. Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Leicester City vs. Manchester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester City @ Leicester City
Current Records: Manchester City 17-6-3; Leicester City 15-6-5
What to Know
Leicester City will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester City. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Man City's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Last week, the Foxes and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Meanwhile, Man City got themselves on the board against West Ham United on Wednesday, but West Ham never followed suit. City took their contest against the Irons 2-0.
Leicester came up short against Man City the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 3-1. Maybe Leicester will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- Who: Leicester City vs. Manchester City
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: King Power Stadium
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City have won five out of their last seven games against Leicester City.
- Dec 21, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Leicester City 1
- May 06, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Dec 26, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Manchester City 1
- Feb 10, 2018 - Manchester City 5 vs. Leicester City 1
- Nov 18, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Leicester City 0
- May 13, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Dec 10, 2016 - Leicester City 4 vs. Manchester City 2
