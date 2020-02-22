How to watch Leicester City vs. Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

How to watch Leicester City vs. Manchester City soccer game

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Leicester City

Current Records: Manchester City 17-6-3; Leicester City 15-6-5

What to Know

Leicester City will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester City. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Man City's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last week, the Foxes and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Man City got themselves on the board against West Ham United on Wednesday, but West Ham never followed suit. City took their contest against the Irons 2-0.

Leicester came up short against Man City the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 3-1. Maybe Leicester will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • Who: Leicester City vs. Manchester City
  • When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: King Power Stadium
  • TV: NBC
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City have won five out of their last seven games against Leicester City.

  • Dec 21, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Leicester City 1
  • May 06, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. Leicester City 0
  • Dec 26, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Manchester City 1
  • Feb 10, 2018 - Manchester City 5 vs. Leicester City 1
  • Nov 18, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Leicester City 0
  • May 13, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Leicester City 1
  • Dec 10, 2016 - Leicester City 4 vs. Manchester City 2
Our Latest Stories