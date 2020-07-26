Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Leicester City

Current Records: Manchester United 17-8-12; Leicester City 18-11-8

What to Know

Manchester United is 6-0-1 against Leicester City since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET at King Power Stadium. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (Man United 0.92, Leicester one), so any goals scored will be well earned.

On Wednesday, the Red Devils and West Ham United tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Foxes and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was not particularly close, with Leicester falling 3-0.

After their draw, Man United will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch