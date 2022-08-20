The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Southampton @ Leicester City
- Current Records: Southampton 0-1-1; Leicester City 0-1-1
What to Know
Southampton and Leicester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Southampton will be seeking to avenge the 4-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played May 22.
This past Saturday, Southampton and Leeds United ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
Meanwhile, Leicester came up short against Arsenal this past Saturday, falling 4-2.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.
How To Watch
- Who: Leicester City vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: King Power Stadium
- Watch: USA Network
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leicester City -117; Draw +280; Southampton +300
Series History
Leicester City have won five out of their last 12 games against Southampton.
- May 22, 2022 - Leicester City 4 vs. Southampton 1
- Dec 01, 2021 - Leicester City 2 vs. Southampton 2
- Apr 30, 2021 - Leicester City 1 vs. Southampton 1
- Jan 16, 2021 - Leicester City 2 vs. Southampton 0
- Jan 11, 2020 - Southampton 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Oct 25, 2019 - Leicester City 9 vs. Southampton 0
- Jan 12, 2019 - Southampton 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Aug 25, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Apr 19, 2018 - Southampton 0 vs. Leicester City 0
- Dec 13, 2017 - Leicester City 4 vs. Southampton 1
- Jan 22, 2017 - Southampton 3 vs. Leicester City 0
- Oct 02, 2016 - Southampton 0 vs. Leicester City 0