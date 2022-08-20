The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Leicester City

Current Records: Southampton 0-1-1; Leicester City 0-1-1

What to Know

Southampton and Leicester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Southampton will be seeking to avenge the 4-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played May 22.

This past Saturday, Southampton and Leeds United ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Leicester came up short against Arsenal this past Saturday, falling 4-2.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Southampton

Leicester City vs. Southampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium Watch: USA Network

Stream: fuboTV

fuboTV (try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leicester City -117; Draw +280; Southampton +300

Series History

Leicester City have won five out of their last 12 games against Southampton.