How to watch Leicester City vs. Southampton: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Leicester City

Current Records: Southampton 7-10-4; Leicester City 14-4-3

What to Know

Leicester City and Southampton are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (3-3-3), but likely not for long. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester has a defense that allows only 0.9 goals per game, so Southampton's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Foxes got themselves on the board against Newcastle United last week, but Newcastle never followed suit. The Foxes didn't even let Newcastle onto the board and left with a 3-0 win.

Meanwhile, Southampton slipped by Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 last Wednesday. The Southampton offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.

Their wins bumped Leicester to 14-4-3 and Southampton to 7-10-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Southampton

Leicester City vs. Southampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Leicester City and Southampton both have three wins in their last nine games.