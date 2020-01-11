How to watch Leicester City vs. Southampton: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Leicester City vs. Southampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Southampton @ Leicester City
Current Records: Southampton 7-10-4; Leicester City 14-4-3
What to Know
Leicester City and Southampton are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (3-3-3), but likely not for long. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester has a defense that allows only 0.9 goals per game, so Southampton's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Foxes got themselves on the board against Newcastle United last week, but Newcastle never followed suit. The Foxes didn't even let Newcastle onto the board and left with a 3-0 win.
Meanwhile, Southampton slipped by Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 last Wednesday. The Southampton offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.
Their wins bumped Leicester to 14-4-3 and Southampton to 7-10-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- Who: Leicester City vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: King Power Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Leicester City and Southampton both have three wins in their last nine games.
- Oct 25, 2019 - Leicester City 9 vs. Southampton 0
- Jan 12, 2019 - Southampton 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Aug 25, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Apr 19, 2018 - Southampton 0 vs. Leicester City 0
- Dec 13, 2017 - Leicester City 4 vs. Southampton 1
- Jan 22, 2017 - Southampton 3 vs. Leicester City 0
- Jan 21, 2017 - Southampton 3 vs. Leicester City 0
- Oct 02, 2016 - Southampton 0 vs. Leicester City 0
- Oct 01, 2016 - Southampton 0 vs. Leicester City 0
-
LA Galaxy after Chicharito, Giroud
The Galaxy are looking for a striker to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left MLS for Serie...
-
Pulisic picks up nasty injury
Here's what to know about Pulisic's situation
-
Full list of MLS SuperDraft results
Tracking the latest results from the final round of the MLS SuperDraft
-
Atleti upsets Barca in Super Cup
The Spanish Super Cup features a new format and two additional teams, with games played in...
-
Bernardo Silva scores stunner vs. United
City dominated the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal with Silva producing a stunner
-
Man City vs. Man United preview
The first leg of the League Cup semifinals featuring the Manchester Derby comes our way on...
-
Arsenal takes care of Man United
MIkel Arteta picked up his first managerial win on New Year's Day
-
Chelsea stuns Arsenal with comeback
It wasn't the home debut Mikel Arteta wanted