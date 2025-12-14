On Sunday, the Apetura of the Liga MX season will come to a close as Tigres and Toluca battle. Tigres enter with a 1-0 lead in the two-legged affair thanks to Angel Correa's solo goal as he looks to push Tigres to their first title since 2023, when they won the Clausura. Here's everything to know about the huge match which you can watch live on CBS Sports Network.

How to watch Toluca vs. Tigres, odds

Date : Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 14 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nemesio Diez -- Toluca, Mexico

: Estadio Nemesio Diez -- Toluca, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Toluca -105; Draw +280; Tigres +250

Correa's arrival in Mexico during the summer from Atletico Madrid has pushed Tigres to new heights while also turning around his own career. After being a rotational player in Spain, Correa joined ahead of the Club World Cup and hasn't looked back, scoring 15 goals and assisting four more in all competitions for Tigres. His eight goals during the regular season helped the team cope with injuries to Andre-Pierre Gignac, and now Tigres seem well placed for when the 40-year-old eventually decides to hang up his boots.

But there are titles to win first, as Gignac, Correa, and Juan Brunetta will look to give the Toluca defense fits. But that doesn't mean that Toluca will go down easily. They come in atop the pile after earning the top seed in the playoffs while also looking to defend their Clausura 2025 trophy, where they took down Club America.

Behind the hot scoring of Paulinho, Antonio Mohamed's Toluca side have become a tough-to-break-down outfit, and hosting this second leg, this will be a back-and-forth affair at the Estadio Nemesio Diez. Attackers may take the headlines, but these are also the teams that allowed the fewest goals in league play, with Tigres allowing 16 and Toluca allowing 18 in their 17 matches played. Goals could be hard to come by, but with it being the second leg in a final, things could open up if one side has to chase the match late.

In four of the last five finals, the second leg has seen at least two goals scored, and three of those saw three or more goals scored, so going by form, there will be goals despite the strength of these defenses. Only one team can win, and with only one goal separating them, it's anyone's guess who will win the Apertura final.