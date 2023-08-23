Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, fresh off winning the Leagues Cup, hope to make it to another final this week as they travel to face FC Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals live on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The match, set for Wednesday, will feature pre-match coverage and an on-site presence as arguably the greatest of all time looks to get his team to another final. The match, as well as the other semifinal between the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake, will stream live on CBS Sports Golazo Network and will also air on Paramount+.

Messi, who is set to start according to head coach Tata Martino, has been on an absolute tear since his summer arrival in Miami, increasing club expectations exponentially with prolific performances and highlight-reel goals game after game. In seven Leagues Cup games, his team has won every single match and scored at least three goals in four of them. Messi has scored in every single Inter Miami game he's played in, registering 10 goals and one assist in what's been a drastic improvement alongside former Barcelona players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. After just seven matches, Messi is already the third top goal scorer in club history and trails Gonzalo Higuain by just 19 goals, having yet to make an appearance in Major League Soccer.

The matches will be available on CBS Sports Golazo Network through Paramount+, the CBS Sports App, Pluto TV and CBSSports.com.

Coverage will begin with an hour-long studio show beginning at 6 p.m. ET, before the Leagues Cup champions take the field. Susannah Collins will host the studio coverage alongside Charlie Davies, Maurice Edu and Jordan Angeli with Christina Unkel serving as rules analyst.

Andres Cordero will be on the play-by-play with Ray Hudson, while Nico Cantor provides pitchside reporting before, during and after the match. Studio coverage continues after the match at 9 p.m. ET ahead of the second semifinal beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. A post-match show is set for 11:30 p.m. ET and both games will be available on demand on Paramount+.

Paramount+ will also offer a "Star Cam" experience for the Inter Miami game, spotlighting star players throughout the match.

The final is set for Wednesday, Sept. 27 on CBS Sports Network and will stream on Paramount+. CBS Sports is the exclusive English-language home of the semifinals and final.

TV schedule

*All times ET

Wednesday, Aug. 23

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF, 7 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

U.S. Open Cup final (CBS Sports Network and Paramount+)