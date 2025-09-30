The race for the Supporters' Shield is on. Inter Miami are looking to lift the trophy for the second consecutive season, and while they may be off their record pace of last season, no team has won the award for the most points in back-to-back seasons since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2010-11. With MLS being a salary cap league, it's quite hard to maintain a lead of that nature, but with Lionel Messi leading the way, the Herons have been able to keep pushing to new heights.

Javier Masherano's team will now need help to win the Supporters' Shield after drawing Toronto FC despite having two games in hand. No other team has more than three games left at this stage, and now being seven points behind the Philadelphia Union, winning their games in hand will see the Herons trail the top spot by one point. With Sergio Busquets also announcing his retirement at the end of the season, this is also a chance to send him out on a high while preparing for the MLS Cup playoffs.

Here's a look at Miami's schedule and how to watch them travel away to face Toronto FC on Saturday:

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire, odds

Date : Tuesday, Sep. 30 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Sep. 30 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -190; Draw +360; Chicago FIre +410

Inter Miami's remaining schedule

All times Eastern, all matches available on MLS Season Pass.

Tuesday, Sep. 30: Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday , Oct 4: Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday , Oct 11: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United FC (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct 18: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami (6 p.m.)

MLS Eastern Conference Standings

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Philadelphia Union 32 19 6 7 56 33 +23 63 2 FC Cincinnati 32 18 5 9 48 40 +8 59 3 New York City FC 32 17 5 10 49 41 +8 56 4 Inter Miami CF 30 16 8 6 65 47 +18 56 5 Charlotte FC 32 17 2 13 52 46 +6 53 6 Nashville SC 32 16 5 11 55 39 +16 53 7 Orlando City SC 31 14 10 7 59 44 +15 52 8 Columbus Crew 32 13 11 8 51 49 +2 50 9 Chicago Fire 31 14 6 11 59 53 +6 48 10 New York Red Bulls 32 12 7 13 47 43 +4 43 11 New England Revolution 32 9 8 15 41 45 -4 35 12 Toronto FC 31 5 13 13 31 38 -7 28 13 CF Montreal 32 6 9 17 33 56 -23 27 14 Atlanta United FC 31 5 12 14 37 57 -20 27 15 D.C. United 32 5 10 17 29 64 -35 25

MLS Western Conference standings