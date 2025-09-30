How to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire live stream: Start time, odds, MLS schedule
Inter Miami will now need help if they want to win the Supporters' Shield.
The race for the Supporters' Shield is on. Inter Miami are looking to lift the trophy for the second consecutive season, and while they may be off their record pace of last season, no team has won the award for the most points in back-to-back seasons since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2010-11. With MLS being a salary cap league, it's quite hard to maintain a lead of that nature, but with Lionel Messi leading the way, the Herons have been able to keep pushing to new heights.
Javier Masherano's team will now need help to win the Supporters' Shield after drawing Toronto FC despite having two games in hand. No other team has more than three games left at this stage, and now being seven points behind the Philadelphia Union, winning their games in hand will see the Herons trail the top spot by one point. With Sergio Busquets also announcing his retirement at the end of the season, this is also a chance to send him out on a high while preparing for the MLS Cup playoffs.
Here's a look at Miami's schedule and how to watch them travel away to face Toronto FC on Saturday:
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire, odds
- Date: Tuesday, Sep. 30 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Live stream: MLS Season Pass
- Odds: Inter Miami -190; Draw +360; Chicago FIre +410
Inter Miami's remaining schedule
All times Eastern, all matches available on MLS Season Pass.
Tuesday, Sep. 30: Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct 4: Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct 11: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United FC (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct 18: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami (6 p.m.)
MLS Eastern Conference Standings
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Philadelphia Union
|32
|19
|6
|7
|56
|33
|+23
|63
|2
|FC Cincinnati
|32
|18
|5
|9
|48
|40
|+8
|59
|3
|New York City FC
|32
|17
|5
|10
|49
|41
|+8
|56
|4
|Inter Miami CF
|30
|16
|8
|6
|65
|47
|+18
|56
|5
|Charlotte FC
|32
|17
|2
|13
|52
|46
|+6
|53
|6
|Nashville SC
|32
|16
|5
|11
|55
|39
|+16
|53
|7
|Orlando City SC
|31
|14
|10
|7
|59
|44
|+15
|52
|8
|Columbus Crew
|32
|13
|11
|8
|51
|49
|+2
|50
|9
|Chicago Fire
|31
|14
|6
|11
|59
|53
|+6
|48
|10
|New York Red Bulls
|32
|12
|7
|13
|47
|43
|+4
|43
|11
|New England Revolution
|32
|9
|8
|15
|41
|45
|-4
|35
|12
|Toronto FC
|31
|5
|13
|13
|31
|38
|-7
|28
|13
|CF Montreal
|32
|6
|9
|17
|33
|56
|-23
|27
|14
|Atlanta United FC
|31
|5
|12
|14
|37
|57
|-20
|27
|15
|D.C. United
|32
|5
|10
|17
|29
|64
|-35
|25
MLS Western Conference standings
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|San Diego FC
|32
|17
|6
|9
|56
|39
|+17
|57
|2
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|31
|16
|9
|6
|59
|34
|+25
|57
|3
|Minnesota United
|32
|15
|10
|7
|52
|37
|+15
|55
|4
|Los Angeles FC
|30
|15
|8
|7
|60
|37
|+23
|53
|5
|Seattle Sounders
|31
|12
|10
|9
|54
|47
|+7
|46
|6
|Austin FC
|31
|12
|8
|11
|34
|40
|-6
|44
|7
|Portland Timbers
|32
|11
|11
|10
|41
|43
|-2
|44
|8
|Colorado Rapids
|32
|11
|7
|14
|42
|53
|-11
|40
|9
|San Jose Earthquakes
|32
|10
|8
|14
|57
|58
|-1
|38
|10
|FC Dallas
|31
|9
|11
|11
|47
|51
|-4
|38
|11
|Real Salt Lake
|31
|11
|4
|16
|35
|46
|-11
|37
|12
|Houston Dynamo
|32
|9
|9
|14
|41
|52
|-11
|36
|13
|St. Louis City
|32
|7
|7
|18
|39
|55
|-16
|28
|14
|Sporting Kansas City
|32
|7
|6
|19
|46
|67
|-21
|27
|15
|LA Galaxy
|31
|5
|9
|17
|41
|62
|-21
|24