How to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution live stream: Start time, MLS schedule
Inter Miami will need help if they want to stay alive the Supporters' Shield race.
The race for the Supporters' Shield is on. Inter Miami are looking to lift the trophy for the second consecutive season, and while they may be off their record pace of last season, no team has won the award for the most points in back-to-back seasons since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2010-11. With MLS being a salary cap league, it's quite hard to maintain a lead of that nature, but with Lionel Messi leading the way, the Herons have been able to keep pushing to new heights.
Javier Masherano's team will now need plenty of help to win the Supporters' Shield despite having a game in hand. The Herons trail the Philadelphia Union by seven points, and the Union can clinch the Supporters' Shield with a victory on Saturday. Even if the Herons do lose out on silverware, they'll want to close the season out on a strong note, so it's important to push in their final three matches of the season.
Here's a look at Miami's schedule and how to watch them host the New England Revolution on Saturday:
How to watch Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution, odds
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Live stream: MLS Season Pass
- Odds: Inter Miami -310; Draw +430; New England Revolution +600
Inter Miami's remaining schedule
All times Eastern, all matches available on MLS Season Pass.
Saturday, Oct 4: Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct 11: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United FC (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct 18: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami (6 p.m.)
MLS Eastern Conference Standings
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Philadelphia Union
|32
|19
|6
|7
|56
|33
|+23
|63
|2
|FC Cincinnati
|32
|18
|5
|9
|48
|40
|+8
|59
|3
|New York City FC
|32
|17
|5
|10
|49
|41
|+8
|56
|4
|Inter Miami CF
|31
|16
|8
|7
|68
|52
|+16
|56
|5
|Charlotte FC
|32
|17
|2
|13
|52
|46
|+6
|53
|6
|Nashville SC
|32
|16
|5
|11
|55
|39
|+16
|53
|7
|Orlando City SC
|31
|14
|10
|7
|59
|44
|+15
|52
|8
|Chicago Fire
|32
|15
|6
|11
|64
|56
|+8
|51
|9
|Columbus Crew
|32
|13
|11
|8
|51
|49
|+2
|50
|10
|New York Red Bulls
|32
|12
|7
|13
|47
|43
|+4
|43
|11
|New England Revolution
|32
|9
|8
|15
|41
|45
|-4
|35
|12
|Toronto FC
|31
|5
|13
|13
|31
|38
|-7
|28
|13
|CF Montreal
|32
|6
|9
|17
|33
|56
|-23
|27
|14
|Atlanta United FC
|31
|5
|12
|14
|37
|57
|-20
|27
|15
|D.C. United
|32
|5
|10
|17
|29
|64
|-35
|25
MLS Western Conference standings
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|San Diego FC
|32
|17
|6
|9
|56
|39
|+17
|57
|2
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|31
|16
|9
|6
|59
|34
|+25
|57
|3
|Minnesota United
|32
|15
|10
|7
|52
|37
|+15
|55
|4
|Los Angeles FC
|30
|15
|8
|7
|60
|37
|+23
|53
|5
|Seattle Sounders
|31
|12
|10
|9
|54
|47
|+7
|46
|6
|Austin FC
|31
|12
|8
|11
|34
|40
|-6
|44
|7
|Portland Timbers
|32
|11
|11
|10
|41
|43
|-2
|44
|8
|Colorado Rapids
|32
|11
|7
|14
|42
|53
|-11
|40
|9
|San Jose Earthquakes
|32
|10
|8
|14
|57
|58
|-1
|38
|10
|FC Dallas
|31
|9
|11
|11
|47
|51
|-4
|38
|11
|Real Salt Lake
|31
|11
|4
|16
|35
|46
|-11
|37
|12
|Houston Dynamo
|32
|9
|9
|14
|41
|52
|-11
|36
|13
|St. Louis City
|32
|7
|7
|18
|39
|55
|-16
|28
|14
|Sporting Kansas City
|32
|7
|6
|19
|46
|67
|-21
|27
|15
|LA Galaxy
|31
|5
|9
|17
|41
|62
|-21
|24