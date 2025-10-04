The race for the Supporters' Shield is on. Inter Miami are looking to lift the trophy for the second consecutive season, and while they may be off their record pace of last season, no team has won the award for the most points in back-to-back seasons since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2010-11. With MLS being a salary cap league, it's quite hard to maintain a lead of that nature, but with Lionel Messi leading the way, the Herons have been able to keep pushing to new heights.

Javier Masherano's team will now need plenty of help to win the Supporters' Shield despite having a game in hand. The Herons trail the Philadelphia Union by seven points, and the Union can clinch the Supporters' Shield with a victory on Saturday. Even if the Herons do lose out on silverware, they'll want to close the season out on a strong note, so it's important to push in their final three matches of the season.

Here's a look at Miami's schedule and how to watch them host the New England Revolution on Saturday:

How to watch Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution, odds

Date : Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 4 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -310; Draw +430; New England Revolution +600

Inter Miami's remaining schedule

All times Eastern, all matches available on MLS Season Pass.

Saturday , Oct 4: Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday , Oct 11: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United FC (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct 18: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami (6 p.m.)

MLS Eastern Conference Standings

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Philadelphia Union 32 19 6 7 56 33 +23 63 2 FC Cincinnati 32 18 5 9 48 40 +8 59 3 New York City FC 32 17 5 10 49 41 +8 56 4 Inter Miami CF 31 16 8 7 68 52 +16 56 5 Charlotte FC 32 17 2 13 52 46 +6 53 6 Nashville SC 32 16 5 11 55 39 +16 53 7 Orlando City SC 31 14 10 7 59 44 +15 52 8 Chicago Fire 32 15 6 11 64 56 +8 51 9 Columbus Crew 32 13 11 8 51 49 +2 50 10 New York Red Bulls 32 12 7 13 47 43 +4 43 11 New England Revolution 32 9 8 15 41 45 -4 35 12 Toronto FC 31 5 13 13 31 38 -7 28 13 CF Montreal 32 6 9 17 33 56 -23 27 14 Atlanta United FC 31 5 12 14 37 57 -20 27 15 D.C. United 32 5 10 17 29 64 -35 25

MLS Western Conference standings