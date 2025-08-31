Inter Miami will go for the title on Sunday night when Lionel Messi and company face the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final: The Herons won the competition two years ago shortly after Messi's arrival on a free transfer from PSG, and they'll look to add to their hardware at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Sounders enter the game with just one loss since their final match at the Club World Cup against PSG, having beaten the Los Angeles Galaxy to get to this point. Miami beat Orlando City in the semis last week to advance to this showdown:

Here's a look at Miami's schedule and how to watch the final on Sunday night:

How to watch Leagues Cup final

All times Eastern, all matches available on MLS Season Pass.

Leagues Cup final -- Sunday, Aug 31: Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders (8 p.m.)