The race to the Supporters' Shield is on. Inter Miami are looking to lift the trophy for the second consecutive season, and while they may be off their record pace of last season, no team has won the award for the most points in back to back seasons since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2010-11. With MLS being a salary cap league, it's quite hard to maintain a lead of that nature, but with Lionel Messi leading the way, the Herons have been able to keep pushing to new heights.

Javier Masherano's team are in control of their destiny with five games remaining. No other team has more than four left at this stage and despite being five points behind the Philadelphia Union, just winning their games in hand will see the Herons go top. With Sergio Busquets also announcing his retirement at the end of the season, this is also a chance to send him out on a high while preparing for the MLS Cup playoffs.

Here's a look at Miami's schedule and how to watch them travel away to face Toronto FC on Saturday:

How to watch Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami, odds

Date : Saturday, Sep. 27 | Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sep. 27 | : 4:30 p.m. ET Location : BMO Stadium -- Toronto, Ontario

: BMO Stadium -- Toronto, Ontario Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: Toronto FC +290; Draw +290; Inter Miami -125

Inter Miami's remaining schedule

All times Eastern, all matches available on MLS Season Pass.

Saturday , Sep 27: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Sep. 30: Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday , Oct 4: Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday , Oct 11: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United FC (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct 18: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami (6 p.m.)

MLS Eastern Conference Standings

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Philadelphia Union 31 18 6 7 50 33 +17 60 2 FC Cincinnati 31 18 4 9 47 39 +8 58 3 Inter Miami CF 29 16 7 6 64 46 +18 55 4 Charlotte FC 31 17 2 12 51 42 +9 53 5 New York City FC 31 16 5 10 46 39 +7 53 6 Orlando City SC 30 14 9 7 58 43 +15 51 7 Nashville SC 31 15 5 11 52 38 +14 50 8 Columbus Crew 31 13 11 7 51 47 +4 50 9 Chicago Fire 30 13 6 11 57 53 +4 45 10 New York Red Bulls 31 12 7 12 45 40 +5 43 11 New England Revolution 31 8 8 15 39 45 -6 32 12 Toronto FC 30 5 12 13 30 37 -7 27 13 Atlanta United FC 30 5 12 13 37 55 -18 27 14 D.C. United 31 5 10 16 29 58 -29 25 15 CF Montreal 31 5 9 17 29 55 -26 24

MLS Western Conference standings