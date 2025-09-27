untitled-design-2025-08-16t182740-912.png
The race to the Supporters' Shield is on. Inter Miami are looking to lift the trophy for the second consecutive season, and while they may be off their record pace of last season, no team has won the award for the most points in back to back seasons since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2010-11. With MLS being a salary cap league, it's quite hard to maintain a lead of that nature, but with Lionel Messi leading the way, the Herons have been able to keep pushing to new heights.

Javier Masherano's team are in control of their destiny with five games remaining. No other team has more than four left at this stage and despite being five points behind the Philadelphia Union, just winning their games in hand will see the Herons go top. With Sergio Busquets also announcing his retirement at the end of the season, this is also a chance to send him out on a high while preparing for the MLS Cup playoffs.

Here's a look at Miami's schedule and how to watch them travel away to face Toronto FC on Saturday:

How to watch Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami, odds

  • Date: Saturday, Sep. 27 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: BMO Stadium -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Live stream: MLS Season Pass
  • Odds: Toronto FC +290; Draw +290; Inter Miami -125

Inter Miami's remaining schedule

All times Eastern, all matches available on MLS Season Pass.

  • Saturday, Sep 27: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami (4:30 p.m.)

  • Tuesday, Sep. 30: Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire (7:30 p.m.)

  • Saturday, Oct 4: Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m.)

  • Saturday, Oct 11: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United FC (7:30 p.m.)

  • Saturday, Oct 18: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami (6 p.m.)

MLS Eastern Conference Standings

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Philadelphia Union3118675033+1760
2FC Cincinnati3118494739+858
3Inter Miami CF2916766446+1855
4Charlotte FC31172125142+953
5New York City FC31165104639+753
6Orlando City SC3014975843+1551
7Nashville SC31155115238+1450
8Columbus Crew31131175147+450
9Chicago Fire30136115753+445
10New York Red Bulls31127124540+543
11New England Revolution3188153945-632
12Toronto FC30512133037-727
13Atlanta United FC30512133755-1827
14D.C. United31510162958-2925
15CF Montreal3159172955-2624

MLS Western Conference standings

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1San Diego FC3117685638+1857
2Vancouver Whitecaps3016865732+2556
3Minnesota United3115975136+1554
4Los Angeles FC2914875737+2050
5Seattle Sounders3012995245+745
6Austin FC30128103337-444
7Portland Timbers311110103941-243
8Colorado Rapids31116144152-1139
9FC Dallas30910114549-437
10Houston Dynamo3199134049-936
11San Jose Earthquakes3198145658-235
12Real Salt Lake30104163245-1334
13St. Louis City3177173952-1328
14Sporting Kansas City3176184563-1827
15LA Galaxy3049173761-2421