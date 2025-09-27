How to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC live stream: Start time, odds, MLS schedule
The Supporters' Shield race is heating up as Inter Miami are five points off the lead.
The race to the Supporters' Shield is on. Inter Miami are looking to lift the trophy for the second consecutive season, and while they may be off their record pace of last season, no team has won the award for the most points in back to back seasons since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2010-11. With MLS being a salary cap league, it's quite hard to maintain a lead of that nature, but with Lionel Messi leading the way, the Herons have been able to keep pushing to new heights.
Javier Masherano's team are in control of their destiny with five games remaining. No other team has more than four left at this stage and despite being five points behind the Philadelphia Union, just winning their games in hand will see the Herons go top. With Sergio Busquets also announcing his retirement at the end of the season, this is also a chance to send him out on a high while preparing for the MLS Cup playoffs.
Here's a look at Miami's schedule and how to watch them travel away to face Toronto FC on Saturday:
How to watch Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami, odds
- Date: Saturday, Sep. 27 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: BMO Stadium -- Toronto, Ontario
- Live stream: MLS Season Pass
- Odds: Toronto FC +290; Draw +290; Inter Miami -125
Inter Miami's remaining schedule
All times Eastern, all matches available on MLS Season Pass.
Saturday, Sep 27: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami (4:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, Sep. 30: Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct 4: Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct 11: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United FC (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct 18: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami (6 p.m.)
MLS Eastern Conference Standings
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Philadelphia Union
|31
|18
|6
|7
|50
|33
|+17
|60
|2
|FC Cincinnati
|31
|18
|4
|9
|47
|39
|+8
|58
|3
|Inter Miami CF
|29
|16
|7
|6
|64
|46
|+18
|55
|4
|Charlotte FC
|31
|17
|2
|12
|51
|42
|+9
|53
|5
|New York City FC
|31
|16
|5
|10
|46
|39
|+7
|53
|6
|Orlando City SC
|30
|14
|9
|7
|58
|43
|+15
|51
|7
|Nashville SC
|31
|15
|5
|11
|52
|38
|+14
|50
|8
|Columbus Crew
|31
|13
|11
|7
|51
|47
|+4
|50
|9
|Chicago Fire
|30
|13
|6
|11
|57
|53
|+4
|45
|10
|New York Red Bulls
|31
|12
|7
|12
|45
|40
|+5
|43
|11
|New England Revolution
|31
|8
|8
|15
|39
|45
|-6
|32
|12
|Toronto FC
|30
|5
|12
|13
|30
|37
|-7
|27
|13
|Atlanta United FC
|30
|5
|12
|13
|37
|55
|-18
|27
|14
|D.C. United
|31
|5
|10
|16
|29
|58
|-29
|25
|15
|CF Montreal
|31
|5
|9
|17
|29
|55
|-26
|24
MLS Western Conference standings
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|San Diego FC
|31
|17
|6
|8
|56
|38
|+18
|57
|2
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|30
|16
|8
|6
|57
|32
|+25
|56
|3
|Minnesota United
|31
|15
|9
|7
|51
|36
|+15
|54
|4
|Los Angeles FC
|29
|14
|8
|7
|57
|37
|+20
|50
|5
|Seattle Sounders
|30
|12
|9
|9
|52
|45
|+7
|45
|6
|Austin FC
|30
|12
|8
|10
|33
|37
|-4
|44
|7
|Portland Timbers
|31
|11
|10
|10
|39
|41
|-2
|43
|8
|Colorado Rapids
|31
|11
|6
|14
|41
|52
|-11
|39
|9
|FC Dallas
|30
|9
|10
|11
|45
|49
|-4
|37
|10
|Houston Dynamo
|31
|9
|9
|13
|40
|49
|-9
|36
|11
|San Jose Earthquakes
|31
|9
|8
|14
|56
|58
|-2
|35
|12
|Real Salt Lake
|30
|10
|4
|16
|32
|45
|-13
|34
|13
|St. Louis City
|31
|7
|7
|17
|39
|52
|-13
|28
|14
|Sporting Kansas City
|31
|7
|6
|18
|45
|63
|-18
|27
|15
|LA Galaxy
|30
|4
|9
|17
|37
|61
|-24
|21