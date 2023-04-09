The Premier League returns to action this Sunday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Liverpool

Current Records: Arsenal 23-3-3; Liverpool 12-7-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: Peacock

What to Know

Liverpool are on a 3-game streak of home wins, Arsenal a 3-game streak of away wins -- but one of these streaks is about to end. Liverpool will hit the road for the third straight game at 11:30 a.m. ET on April 9th at Anfield. Bragging rights belong to they for now since they've won six of their last eight games against Arsenal.

Liverpool haven't won a game since March 11th, a trend which continued on Tuesday. Neither they nor Chelsea could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Arsenal must be getting used to good results now that the squad has seven straight wins. They put the hurt on Leeds United with a sharp 4-1 loss on Saturday. For those of you keeping count, this is Arsenal's seventh stomp of the season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, Arsenal left the game having held possession of the ball for 62% of the minutes played. They are 7-1-1 when they refuse to give up the ball.

Liverpool couldn't quite finish off Arsenal in their previous matchup last October and fell 3-2. Will Liverpool have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Arsenal are a slight favorite against Liverpool, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +141 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

