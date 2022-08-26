The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Bournemouth @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Bournemouth 1-2; Liverpool 0-1-2
What to Know
Bournemouth hasn't won a contest against Liverpool since Dec. 4 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Anfield. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The match between Bournemouth and Arsenal on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Bournemouth falling 3-0 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Liverpool lost 2-1 to Manchester United.
Bournemouth is 1-2 (three points) and the Reds are 0-1-2 (two points), so if Liverpool wins they will leapfrog Bournemouth in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- Live stream: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -1000; Draw +900; Bournemouth +2250
Series History
Liverpool have won six out of their last eight games against Bournemouth.
- Mar 07, 2020 - Liverpool 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Dec 07, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Feb 09, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Dec 08, 2018 - Liverpool 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Apr 14, 2018 - Liverpool 3 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Dec 17, 2017 - Liverpool 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Apr 05, 2017 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Liverpool 2
- Dec 04, 2016 - Bournemouth 4 vs. Liverpool 3