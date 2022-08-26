The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Liverpool

Current Records: Bournemouth 1-2; Liverpool 0-1-2

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.

What to Know

Bournemouth hasn't won a contest against Liverpool since Dec. 4 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Anfield. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The match between Bournemouth and Arsenal on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Bournemouth falling 3-0 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Liverpool lost 2-1 to Manchester United.

Bournemouth is 1-2 (three points) and the Reds are 0-1-2 (two points), so if Liverpool wins they will leapfrog Bournemouth in the standings.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -1000; Draw +900; Bournemouth +2250

Series History

Liverpool have won six out of their last eight games against Bournemouth.