The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Liverpool

Current Records: Brentford 12-14-8, Liverpool 17-8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: USA Network

What to Know

Liverpool will be playing the full 90 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Brentford at 12:30 p.m. ET. The two teams each escaped with close wins agains their previous opponents.

Liverpool extended their game-winning streak to five on Wednesday. They beat Fulham by a goal, winning 1-0. Liverpool's only goal came from Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous off a penalty kick in minute 39.

Meanwhile, Brentford weren't the first on the board on Saturday, but they got there more often. They skirted past Nottingham Forest 2-1. The result kept Brentford happy, as they haven't lost a game since April 15th.

Brentford didn't give the goalie a break and made eight goal attempts. They are a perfect 5-0-0 when they work the goalie so hard.

Their wins bumped Liverpool to 17-8-9 and Brentford to 12-14-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

Liverpool are a huge favorite against Brentford, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -218 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

