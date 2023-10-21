The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Liverpool

Current Records: Everton 2-1-5, Liverpool 5-2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: USA Network

What to Know

Everton has enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield. The odds don't look promising for Everton but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last Saturday, Everton never let their opponents score. They blew past Bournemouth 3-0.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. The only reason Liverpool dodged a loss was the performance Of Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous, who scored both goals for the team.

Everton's victory last Saturday bumped their record up to 2-1-5. Liverpool's record now sits at 5-2-1.

Everton came up short against Liverpool when the teams last played back in February, falling 2-0. Can Everton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Liverpool is a huge favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -293 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Liverpool has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Everton.