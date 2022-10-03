The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday, only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Rangers @ Liverpool

What to Know

Rangers and Liverpool will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Oct. 4 at Anfield as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Rangers is coming off of a 3-0 loss to Napoli. On the other hand, Liverpool won 2-1 against Ajax two weeks ago. Right now, Rangers (zero points) is last in Group A, while the Reds (three points) are in second place in the group behind Napoli (six points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Rangers needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Liverpool will be. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch