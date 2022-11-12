The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend.
Who's Playing
- Southampton @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Southampton 3-8-3; Liverpool 5-4-4
What to Know
Liverpool is 9-1-2 against Southampton since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Anfield. Liverpool won both of their matches against Southampton last season (4-0 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
After constant struggles on the road, the Reds have finally found some success away from home. On Sunday, they won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham Hotspur 2-1. The Liverpool offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.
Meanwhile, Southampton lost to Newcastle United at home by a decisive 4-1 margin.
Liverpool's victory lifted them to 5-4-4 (eighth place with 19 points) while Southampton's loss dropped them down to 3-8-3 (18th place with 12 points). We'll see if Liverpool can repeat their recent success or if Southampton bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -440; Draw +500: Southampton +1100
Series History
Liverpool have won nine out of their last 12 games against Southampton.
- May 17, 2022 - Liverpool 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Nov 27, 2021 - Liverpool 4 vs. Southampton 0
- May 08, 2021 - Liverpool 2 vs. Southampton 0
- Jan 04, 2021 - Southampton 1 vs. Liverpool 0
- Feb 01, 2020 - Liverpool 4 vs. Southampton 0
- Aug 17, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Apr 05, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Sep 22, 2018 - Liverpool 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Feb 11, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Southampton 0
- Nov 18, 2017 - Liverpool 3 vs. Southampton 0
- May 07, 2017 - Southampton 0 vs. Liverpool 0
- Nov 19, 2016 - Liverpool 0 vs. Southampton 0