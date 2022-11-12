The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend.

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Liverpool

Current Records: Southampton 3-8-3; Liverpool 5-4-4

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Liverpool is 9-1-2 against Southampton since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Anfield. Liverpool won both of their matches against Southampton last season (4-0 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

After constant struggles on the road, the Reds have finally found some success away from home. On Sunday, they won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham Hotspur 2-1. The Liverpool offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

Meanwhile, Southampton lost to Newcastle United at home by a decisive 4-1 margin.

Liverpool's victory lifted them to 5-4-4 (eighth place with 19 points) while Southampton's loss dropped them down to 3-8-3 (18th place with 12 points). We'll see if Liverpool can repeat their recent success or if Southampton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Watch every match of the UEFA Champions League all year on Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Get 50% off the annual plan with promo code ALLYEAR! A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Liverpool vs. Southampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -440; Draw +500: Southampton +1100

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team during the World Cup in Qatar.

Series History

Liverpool have won nine out of their last 12 games against Southampton.