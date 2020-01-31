Liverpool vs. Southampton: Premier League preview, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, start time

Liverpool's march towards the Premier League title continues on Saturday as the Reds host a strong Southampton side at Anfield for Matchday 25. Liverpool is still undefeated at 23-1-0 on the season while Southampton is in the top half of the table with a 9-4-11 record as the Saints have turned around their season after a rough start.



Here's everything to know about the game:

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Saturday, Feb. 1 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Location: Anfield

Anfield TV channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Liverpool: At this point, everybody kind of knows Liverpool is going to win the league sitting 19 points clear with 14 games to go. If Manchester City won the rest of its games it would earn 42 points, and that would mean Liverpool would need to drop 23 points for City to have a chance. The fact that Liverpool has dropped only two points all season tells you everything you need to know. Saturday is another step towards what seems like the inevitable, and Jurgen Klopp won't hold anything back knowing Southampton is a potential trap game against a team in serious form.



Southampton: You may think of Southampton as a team usually associated with relegation, but not this season. This team looked left for dead in November, but now the team is in ninth place in the table and ahead of clubs like Arsenal and Everton. Three wins in the last four, the Saints are eight points above relegation and likely to reach safety in the next couple months. Three more wins in the final 14 games will be enough to keep them up, while even a couple more victory will probably do it.

Prediction

Mohamed Salah, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk score in a game that's over by halftime. Pick: Liverpool 3, Southampton 0