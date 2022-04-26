The Champions League semifinals continue on Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Villarreal @ Liverpool
What to Know
Villarreal is set to face off against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals at 3 p.m. ET April 27th at Anfield.
Villarreal played to a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich. Liverpool tied Benfica in their previous round but narrowly survived based on tiebreaking rules.
Last year, Villarreal lost in the final of the Europa League to Manchester United. As for the Reds, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Real Madrid on scores of 1-3 and 0-0.
Can Villarreal stymie the defending champs? Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- Liverpool vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Villarreal
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -345; Draw+460; Villarreal +900
