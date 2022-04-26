The Champions League semifinals continue on Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Villarreal @ Liverpool

What to Know

Villarreal is set to face off against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals at 3 p.m. ET April 27th at Anfield.

Villarreal played to a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich. Liverpool tied Benfica in their previous round but narrowly survived based on tiebreaking rules.

Last year, Villarreal lost in the final of the Europa League to Manchester United. As for the Reds, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Real Madrid on scores of 1-3 and 0-0.

Can Villarreal stymie the defending champs? Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Villarreal

Liverpool vs. Villarreal When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -345; Draw+460; Villarreal +900

